The death of 3-year-old Raymond Pryor has left a family and law enforcement searching for answers for how something like this could happen.Right now, no one is charged in connection with the death and no one is in custody.Family friends told ABC13 they'd like to see charges filed, but Houston police say they are not rushing through their investigation.Investigators said they communicated with the district attorney's office Thursday night and both agreed to take their time with a slow, methodical investigation.The district attorney's office is expected to present the case to a grand jury.The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is conducting its own investigation. The agency sent its agents out Friday morning to begin interviewing employees at Discovering Me Academy along with the facility's owner.It will be up to the state to decide whether the daycare will reopen or face other penalties.State investigators found in 2015, at least one of the daycare's new vans did not have required electronic safety alarms which aim to prevent forgetting children inside.The alarms are mandatory for vans or buses purchased after 2013. The alarm sounds when the ignition is shut off forcing a driver to walk through the vehicle to turn the alarm off typically with a button at the back.It's not clear if the van where Raymond died was equipped with this device. It's of the many questions the family is left to grapple with."The Pryer Family is asking for privacy during these difficult times. Keep the family uplifted in your prayers," said Jackie Ellis, a family spokeswoman.