Multiple agencies investigating house fire, assault involving family

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A house fire in a Fort Bend County neighborhood may be related to an assault report at another location in the Sugar Land area on Monday night, authorities said.

The home in the 4400 block of Parkwater Cove Ct. in the Creekstone Village neighborhood was destroyed by fire. Fort Bend fire investigators said they're looking into the cause, as well as what may have happened inside.

WATCH: Neighbors capture video of home fully engulfed
EMBED More News Videos

Massive flames are seen consuming the home in the Creekstone Village neighborhood.



At the same time, Sugar Land Police were investigating a report of a woman who showed up at an athletic gym seven miles away who claimed that she was assaulted. Investigators said the woman was part of the family that lived in the home that burned.

It wasn't clear where the assault occurred or the extent of the woman's injuries. She was taken to a hospital by LifeFlight.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countyfirehouse firefamily
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims describe moment of terror during restaurant robbery
Man poured bleach on girlfriend and baby in violent attack: Police
Carlos Correa experiences Puerto Rico earthquakes firsthand
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
Stampede kills 40 at funeral for Iran general killed by US
A.J. Armstrong: Awaiting retrial for his parents' murders
Show More
Bag of evidence missing from A.J Armstrong double murder trial
Austin mom killing: What may have happened before her death
Officer possibly shoots man seen pistol-whipping victim
The rich history of Nolan Ryan's hometown in Alvin, Texas
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News