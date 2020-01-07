Multiple agencies investigating house fire, assault involving family

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5821412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Massive flames are seen consuming the home in the Creekstone Village neighborhood.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A house fire in a Fort Bend County neighborhood may be related to an assault report at another location in the Sugar Land area on Monday night, authorities said.The home in the 4400 block of Parkwater Cove Ct. in the Creekstone Village neighborhood was destroyed by fire. Fort Bend fire investigators said they're looking into the cause, as well as what may have happened inside.At the same time, Sugar Land Police were investigating a report of a woman who showed up at an athletic gym seven miles away who claimed that she was assaulted. Investigators said the woman was part of the family that lived in the home that burned.It wasn't clear where the assault occurred or the extent of the woman's injuries. She was taken to a hospital by LifeFlight.