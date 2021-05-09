traffic

1 person hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews are actively working to clear a crash on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway involving multiple vehicles.

Houston police say the crash was reported at around 4:13 p.m. at North Shepherd on I-45.

Officials say at least four to five vehicles were involved and one person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area, as officials do not know how long crews will take to clear the accident.



