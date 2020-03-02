Major multi-vehicle crash kills 2 in northwest Harris Co., HCSO says

Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that happened in the 2900 block of W Mount Houston in northwest Harris Co.



The driver and passenger of the alleged car at-fault were believed to be speeding while changing lanes. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A father and his 12-year-old son were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann-Downtown.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this was a devastating crash where speed is believed to be a contributing factor.



Deputies have begun diverting traffic at Breen Road.
