Major multi-vehicle crash kills 2 in northwest Harris Co., HCSO says

Deputies responded to a major crash at the 2900 block of W Mount Houston. Two individuals were pronounced deceased on scene. A third person was transported to Memorial Hermann Downtown in unknown condition. Traffic is being diverted at Breen road. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/1QLCTGAETU — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 2, 2020

At-fault car, believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed, changing lanes. At least 6 cars involved. Both the driver & passenger of initial speeding car were pronounced deceased at the scene. Separately, a father & 12 yr old son in another car were transported by ambulance. https://t.co/FWAHgBAWgl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 2, 2020

Devastating crash, speed is believed to be a contributing factor. Two deceased at the scene. Two transported to the hospital expected to survive their injuries. #HouNews https://t.co/NjrgpevdPX pic.twitter.com/33iSil59Yr — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 2, 2020

Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that happened in the 2900 block of W Mount Houston in northwest Harris Co.The driver and passenger of the alleged car at-fault were believed to be speeding while changing lanes. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.A father and his 12-year-old son were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann-Downtown.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this was a devastating crash where speed is believed to be a contributing factor.Deputies have begun diverting traffic at Breen Road.