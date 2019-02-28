Mugshots released of 4 suspects arrested in $100K heist at jewelry store

Trevione Terry, 21, Lance Ethridge, 28, Damarcus Carter, 22, and Cary Nimmons, 26, are facing multiple charges.
The men reportedly stormed into Zales jewelry, smashing glass cases with sledgehammers and stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, before being tracked down by police.
The incident happened Monday just before noon.
The suspects fled the mall in two getaway cars.
Police were able to locate both cars and arrested five suspects. One suspect remains at large.
Police believe this isn't their first robbery.
"We do believe these guys are involved in other burglaries, smash and grabs, robberies, we'll try to get to the bottom of that," said Detective Russell Gray.
Investigation at Gulf Bank and Indian River. HPD arrested several suspects in connection to robbery at Willowbrook Mall jewelry store. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/iEPC06DHWy— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) February 25, 2019
Brookfield Properties, which operates Willowbrook Mall, released the following statement:
We are disheartened by what happened in our tenant's space today. To answer your questions, the shopping center was never put on lockdown, nor was anyone hurt. We are grateful for our security team, our partnership with the Houston Police Department, and most importantly that there were no injuries. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our guests and tenants.
