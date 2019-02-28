Mugshots released of 4 suspects arrested in $100K heist at jewelry store

Updated 15 minutes ago

Investigation at Gulf Bank and Indian River. HPD arrested several suspects in connection to robbery at Willowbrook Mall jewelry store. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/iEPC06DHWy — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) February 25, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mugshots of the four suspect arrested after a smash-and-grab heist at a jewelry store inside Willowbrook Mall has been released.Trevione Terry, 21, Lance Ethridge, 28, Damarcus Carter, 22, and Cary Nimmons, 26, are facing multiple charges.The men reportedly stormed into Zales jewelry, smashing glass cases with sledgehammers and stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, before being tracked down by police.The incident happened Monday just before noon.The suspects fled the mall in two getaway cars.Police were able to locate both cars and arrested five suspects. One suspect remains at large.Police believe this isn't their first robbery."We do believe these guys are involved in other burglaries, smash and grabs, robberies, we'll try to get to the bottom of that," said Detective Russell Gray.Brookfield Properties, which operates Willowbrook Mall, released the following statement: