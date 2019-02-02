MUGSHOTS

Mugshot of man arrested in connection with disappearance of teen released

MADISONVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) --
A mugshot of Randall Pruitt, the man who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Tennessee teen, has been released.

Police arrested Pruitt, the teen's adoptive father, on rape charges earlier on Thursday.

The missing 14-year-old girl vanished from her home in Madisonville, about 70 miles east of Chattanooga, on Jan. 13, police said. Her mother said she last saw her before she went to bed between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The search for her spanned across four states. Authorities say she was found all the way in Wisconsin in good condition.

Pruitt was pleading for the girl's safe return home.
Investigators believe the teen left to flee a bad home situation, and they won't say who she was with. More arrests are likely in this case.
