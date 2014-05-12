Katy sign raising eyebrows

More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maleah Davis' 'airway restricted' when she died: Documents
Man accused of stuffing wife's body in fridge representing self
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned indefinitely
Halloween chill! High temp could be coldest since 1925
Here's what your favorite Astros players are driving
Here's why we should all wear a flannel shirt during Game 6
Astros fans want Lance McCullers Jr. to throw Game 6 first pitch
Show More
Suspected drunk driver accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Have an iPhone 5? Update before Nov. 3 to keep key features
Hip-hop pioneer Doctor Dre loses vision due to diabetes
Popeyes fried chicken sandwich to return Sunday
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
More TOP STORIES News