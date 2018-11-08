Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on SH-249

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run accident Thursday morning.

Deputies say an SUV hit the motorcycle from behind on Louetta near Highway 249 just before midnight.

The motorcyclist was killed, and deputies say the driver of the SUV left the scene.

Deputies told Eyewitness News that the alleged driver stopped at a gas station before he ran off, and was later caught by a K9 team.

Investigators say the man appeared to be intoxicated, but now they are trying to determine if the man arrested was the driver or a passenger.
