Motorcyclist killed in fiery New Year's Day crash in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist is dead and a second person has been hospitalized after a fiery crash in Pasadena.

Police tell ABC13 a car and motorcycle crashed around 3:40 a.m. on Genoa Red Bluff near Space Center Boulevard.

The crash caused both vehicles and drivers to catch fire. Bystanders at the scene were able to help the driver of the crash, but the motorcyclist was killed.

The driver of the crash was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital, where police say he is under suspicion of DWI and a blood draw will be done.

At this time, we do not know the identity of the drivers.
