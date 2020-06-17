Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Pasadena

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle driver has been killed in a car crash with a truck in Pasadena.The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on the northbound feeder of Beltway 8 at Preston.Police say the motorcycle was headed westbound on Preston when a truck traveling eastbound ran a red light and turned on the beltway striking the motorcycle.Driver faces possible charges of manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide. Police say the driver showed no signs of intoxication.