Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kingwood.It happened on Kingwood Drive near Lake Kingwood Trail just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.Police say the crash involved the motorcycle and a car.The man on the motorcycle, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.Investigators say the driver of the car was alone and showed no signs of intoxication.It's unclear what caused the crash. Police say they're looking to determine if speed may have been a factor.