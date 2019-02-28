Motorcyclist killed going at high rate of speed near Willowbrook Mall on Highway 249, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said a motorcyclist was killed going at a high rate of speed on Highway 249.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist just south of Willowbrook Mall.

Houston police said an off-duty officer was on the way to work on his personal vehicle when he saw the accident and called it in.

Investigators spoke to witnesses who told them that the motorcyclist was going on Highway 249 at a high rate of speed, lost control and hit a minivan.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the motorcyclist died.

Police said there were not signs of intoxication.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
motorcyclesmotorcycle accidenttraffic fatalitiestraffic accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Grandmother gunned down in driveway of E. Houston home
Texas man set to be executed for killing wife's family
Stolen car crashes between two houses in NW Harris County
Box truck crashes into construction vehicle in west Houston
Spa workers arrested in Houston sex trafficking sting
Ex-officer accused of disturbing crime involving mother and child
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Beto O'Rourke makes decision on 2020 presidential run
Show More
Authorities start cracking down on illegal dumping charges
3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care: video
You might live longer in these Houston area neighborhoods
Digital Deal of the Day
MC Hammer's 'House Party' tour brings throwbacks to Houston
More News