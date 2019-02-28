Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist just south of Willowbrook Mall.Houston police said an off-duty officer was on the way to work on his personal vehicle when he saw the accident and called it in.Investigators spoke to witnesses who told them that the motorcyclist was going on Highway 249 at a high rate of speed, lost control and hit a minivan.The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the motorcyclist died.Police said there were not signs of intoxication.