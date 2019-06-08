Deputy witnesses deadly motorcycle crash near Cinco Ranch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County deputy witnessed a deadly motorcycle crash just feet away from him Saturday morning.The crash happened on FM-1093 near Cinco Ranch around 2 a.m.The deputy says he happened to be behind the motorcyclist, who was turning on the 99 feeder road.The deputy say his dash camera caught the exact moment the motorcycle driver hit a curb on the entrance ramp, lost control and crashed. The motorcycle driver died on the scene. Police say neither speed nor alcohol played a role in this incident.