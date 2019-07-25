Motorcyclist hurt in fiery crash on I-10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist crashed and his bike burst into flames Wednesday night.
Police say they were told a large of group of motorcycle riders left the Galleria area and planned to ride the entire Loop on I-610.
The rider reportedly lost control on the US-59 ramp from I-10 east.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the motorcycle fire on the ramp.
The rider was taken to the hospital, but he's expected to survive. No one else was hurt.
