Motorcyclist hurt in fiery crash on I-10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist crashed and his bike burst into flames Wednesday night.

Police say they were told a large of group of motorcycle riders left the Galleria area and planned to ride the entire Loop on I-610.

The rider reportedly lost control on the US-59 ramp from I-10 east.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the motorcycle fire on the ramp.

The rider was taken to the hospital, but he's expected to survive. No one else was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfiremotorcyclescrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News