Motorcyclist crashes after leading officers on chase

Part of the east Beltway feeder road was shut down Saturday morning after a motorcyclist led deputies on a high-speed chase in northeast Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stolen motorcycle around 1 a.m.Deputies say they spotted the motorcycle and attempted to stop the driver, but he led them on a short pursuit.The chase ended when the motorcyclist crashed into the back of an SUV on Wallisville Road.The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital. The driver of the SUV was not injured.