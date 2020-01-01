Motorcyclist burned to death in crash in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist is dead and a second person has been hospitalized after a fiery crash in southeast Houston.

Police tell ABC13 a car and motorcycle crashed around 3:40 a.m. on Genoa Red Bluff near Space Center Boulevard.

The crash caused both vehicles and drivers to catch fire.

A nearby neighbor, Hanne Taye, heard the crash and ran out to try to help but he says there was too much fire.

"I have a fire extinguisher, but there was so much fire," Taye said. "Then they pulled the driver, put him behind the fence and he was screaming. I think he's hurt pretty bad."

Bystanders were able to help the driver of the car, but the motorcyclist was killed. The driver of the car was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital.

At this time, we do not know the identity of the drivers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenacar crashmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclescar firecrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family matriarch killed, likely by celebratory gunfire
Charges 'very possible' in man's death near Kemah bar: Police
Teen's truck shot at by stranger unprovoked, friend says
'Be Someone' graffiti returns over I-45 after 'sus' message
ABC13's Morning News
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Clinic in Spring warns of suspected meningitis exposure
Show More
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Suspect in great-grandparents stabbing sneaks knife into jail: HCSO
Astros' star and wife add to family with birth of baby girl
A chance of rain for your New Year's Day
Man killed trying to stop laptop theft at Starbucks: Police
More TOP STORIES News