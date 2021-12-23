15 minutes after Turn to Ted team took action, man gets $6,000 owed in motorcycle sale

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man loved riding his new motorcycle after a hard day's work, but after realizing it was not the right fit, he decided to put it up for sale through a consignment shop. After it sold, he said he never saw the money, so he turned to Ted.
"It just feels great. The open air, it feels wonderful," Daniel Fuentes told ABC13's Ted Oberg. "Freedom."
After Fuentes' old motorcycle got washed away during Hurricane Harvey, he bought a 2020 Harley Road Glide.
After a year, he decided it was a little too big for him, so he took that dream bike to sell on consignment at On the Border Motorcycle Sales in Pasadena.
The shop displayed the bike and sold it in June. But, the paperwork Fuentes signed shows that after the title is transferred to the new owner, it could take up to 30 days or more before the seller can expect to receive the funds owed.
"They kept toying around, telling me they were going to give me my money. Mind you it's $6,000 plus," Fuentes said. "Every day, you know, if I'm not calling, then (I'm) going by there."
One month passed and then another. By the end of September, Fuentes' frustration grew. That's when he turned to Ted.
"I watch Channel 13 all the time. I was like, 'You know what? Let me start making some phone calls to see if I get something done,'" he said.
Right after we called the shop, the owner said he'd look into it and called Fuentes with good news.
"Within 15 minutes, they were calling, telling me 'Hey, here's your money," Fuentes said. "Sure enough, like I said, it only took one phone call."
That afternoon, Fuentes picked up a check for the $6,192.17.
Fuentes said the shop told him they never even sent his title out to be transferred because he didn't sign the paperwork in the right spot.
The shop's owner also told ABC13 that due to the pandemic, title transfers are taking longer than usual.
The owner said since it was taking so long, he would go ahead and issue Fuentes the payment.
Fuentes said he's happy he reached out to us.
"I was thankful," Fuentes said. "It was a lot of money."
For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
15 minutes after Turn to Ted team took action, man gets $6,000 owed in motorcycle sale
TURN TO TED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News