turn to ted

15 minutes after Turn to Ted team took action, man gets $6,000 owed in motorcycle sale

By and Sarah Rafique
EMBED <>More Videos

Turn to Ted helps man get his $6,000 on motorcycle sale

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man loved riding his new motorcycle after a hard day's work, but after realizing it was not the right fit, he decided to put it up for sale through a consignment shop. After it sold, he said he never saw the money, so he turned to Ted.

"It just feels great. The open air, it feels wonderful," Daniel Fuentes told ABC13's Ted Oberg. "Freedom."

After Fuentes' old motorcycle got washed away during Hurricane Harvey, he bought a 2020 Harley Road Glide.

After a year, he decided it was a little too big for him, so he took that dream bike to sell on consignment at On the Border Motorcycle Sales in Pasadena.

The shop displayed the bike and sold it in June. But, the paperwork Fuentes signed shows that after the title is transferred to the new owner, it could take up to 30 days or more before the seller can expect to receive the funds owed.

"They kept toying around, telling me they were going to give me my money. Mind you it's $6,000 plus," Fuentes said. "Every day, you know, if I'm not calling, then (I'm) going by there."

One month passed and then another. By the end of September, Fuentes' frustration grew. That's when he turned to Ted.

"I watch Channel 13 all the time. I was like, 'You know what? Let me start making some phone calls to see if I get something done,'" he said.

Right after we called the shop, the owner said he'd look into it and called Fuentes with good news.

"Within 15 minutes, they were calling, telling me 'Hey, here's your money," Fuentes said. "Sure enough, like I said, it only took one phone call."

That afternoon, Fuentes picked up a check for the $6,192.17.

Fuentes said the shop told him they never even sent his title out to be transferred because he didn't sign the paperwork in the right spot.

The shop's owner also told ABC13 that due to the pandemic, title transfers are taking longer than usual.

The owner said since it was taking so long, he would go ahead and issue Fuentes the payment.

Fuentes said he's happy he reached out to us.

"I was thankful," Fuentes said. "It was a lot of money."

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related topics:
automotivepasadenamoneypasadenacarautomotiveturn to tedmotorcyclesbikes
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TURN TO TED
No mailbox fix from USPS until neighborhood Turns to Ted
Houston woman Turns to Ted after new shirts were damaged
Veteran Turns to Ted after HOA won't approve disability accommodation
Daughter Turns to Ted after mom's washer repairs stalled for months
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News