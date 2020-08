HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after flipping over his motorcycle, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.It happened in the 6900 block of Cypresswood Point Ave. around 1 p.m. on Sunday.Authorities say the motorcyclist may have lost control before he crashed in front of Cypresswood Elementary School.He was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital. Cypresswood Drive is currently shut down by emergency crews.The identity of the man has not yet been released.