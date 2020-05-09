ABC13 moms shares what it's like to be in quarantine with their kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Mother's Day may feel a little different with the coronavirus pandemic going on, but mother's are still being appreciated.Texas Children's psychologist Dr. Marni Axelrad said moms in Houston are feeling more stressed than ever."After Harvey was a really stressful time, but it didn't go on forever, and there was more of an end in sight. This is really stressful and also really difficult because nobody knows when it's going to be over," said Axelrad.Whether you're a working mom, stay-at-home mom or now both, Axelrad says you are not alone.The stress level for moms at ABC13 is no different.Anchor Ilona Carson is working out of a makeshift studio in her children's playroom."One of my children is gushing blood, and we're like one minute from air," Carson said. "We're trying to do homeschool, and we're trying to keep everybody fed. I feel like all I do is cook and do dishes.""I feel like the beginning was very stressful. I even went on Amazon and bought baby gates for both of them," ABC13 anchor Samica Knight said."It's a really stressful time. Having one thing put you over the edge, even if that one thing feels so silly like, your curbside delivery didn't have the right milk in it, and now your toddler is a mess. It's not a small thing, it is a really big thing in your day, in your life," Axelrad said.From quarantine meltdowns, to the new work-from-home reality, mom's like ABC13's traffic anchor, Elissa Rivas, can commiserate."My children were screaming, and back in the studio they were like, 'Oh, your dog is barking' and I'm like, 'No my family is killing each other, that's what's happening,'" Rivas said.We're all facing new challenges together from closed daycares to homeschooling."We have them in each corner of the house, and we feel like we just run laps all morning long," said reporter Jessica Willey.Although we may seem to have it all together, the ABC13 moms are not immune to the anxiety brought on by this pandemic."There's definitely a ton of added stress. You can ask my husband, there's a lot of added stress," said meteorologist Rachel Briers, who gave birth to her daughter in March.Sometimes it feels like there's a lot less help and a lot more work."In the beginning, I was like, 'Woah! Wait a minute! You mean I don't get a nap today?'" said Knight.Reporter Shelley Childers captured the moment her husband rescued a whole pecan from their 3-month-old's mouth. She said their 2-year-old tried to feed it to the baby while both parents were on work calls.Moms are the first to admit they are not perfect."In lieu of a social life, they play video games all the time. What do you do?" anchor Gina Gaston asked about her 17-year-old sons."It's just survival at this point. You just need to do it, one day at a time, and you know if you make it to the next day, then you're good."Happy Mother's Day from the ABC13 Eyewitness News team.