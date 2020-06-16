Family & Parenting

Can you 'Match the Dad' with the ABC13 anchor or reporter?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Father's Day weekend is almost here, and we wanted to have a little fun and see if you can match the dad picture with our ABC13 anchors and reporters.

Scroll through the gallery above to see if you can correctly match the ABC13 dad with their anchor or reporter child.

Share photos of your social-distancing style Father's Day celebration this year on social media using the hashtag #abc13eyewitness.

