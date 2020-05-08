Family & Parenting

PHOTOS: Let's play a game of 'Match the mom'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mother's Day weekend is here, and we wanted to have a little fun and see if you can match the mom picture with our ABC13 anchors and reporters.

Scroll through the gallery above and see if you can guess whose mom is in the photo before scrolling to the next one for the big reveal!

Share photos of your social-distancing style Mother's Day celebration this year on social media using the hashtag #abc13eyewitness.
