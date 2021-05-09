mothers day

Houston's Flower Row booms among the blooms during flower shortage

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston's Flower Row booms among the blooms during flower shortage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you waited to get a fresh bouquet of roses for Mom, you probably paid a little extra.

Flowers have been hard to come by in some parts of the U.S., but in Houston's Flower Row, the blooms were aplenty Sunday morning.

People lined up at stores in the area of Fannin and Blodgett before sunrise Sunday to buy the freshest flowers for Mother's Day.

Pandemic uncertainties and global supply chain challenges have put a strain on florists and wholesalers.

RELATED: Rising wood prices are making your toilet paper more expensive as COVID-19 disrupts supply chains

Two separate florists in Houston told ABC13 they even had to reschedule flower deliveries until next week due to a shortage.

While some businesses are struggling with the supply and demand challenges. the buckets along Flower Row were full of roses, carnations and other varieties.

"I don't buy flowers that often, so it hasn't really affected me," one customer said. "They seem to have plenty of flowers, so I'm not sure it's an issue."

SEE ALSO: Don't let your Mother's Day gifts turn into a frustrating nightmare
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustongiftsmothers day
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHERS DAY
Police deliver Mother's Day flowers after driver arrested for DUI
Mom's transformation helps her win bodybuilding competition
Homeless moms receive extra care for Mother's Day
No Layups: Should NCAA athletes get paid?
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News