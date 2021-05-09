Houston's Flower Row booms among the blooms during flower shortage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you waited to get a fresh bouquet of roses for Mom, you probably paid a little extra.Flowers have been hard to come by in some parts of the U.S., but in Houston's Flower Row, the blooms were aplenty Sunday morning.People lined up at stores in the area of Fannin and Blodgett before sunrise Sunday to buy the freshest flowers for Mother's Day.Pandemic uncertainties and global supply chain challenges have put a strain on florists and wholesalers.Two separate florists in Houston told ABC13 they even had to reschedule flower deliveries until next week due to a shortage.While some businesses are struggling with the supply and demand challenges. the buckets along Flower Row were full of roses, carnations and other varieties."I don't buy flowers that often, so it hasn't really affected me," one customer said. "They seem to have plenty of flowers, so I'm not sure it's an issue."