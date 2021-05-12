Police deliver Mother's Day flowers after arresting company driver for DUI

FAIRFIELD, California -- Police in California ended up taking an unexpected detour Sunday, saving Mother's Day for several local families.

Fairfield PD tweeted that they responded to a collision involving a flower delivery driver. Officers ended up arresting that driver for DUI, but there were still plenty of bouquets that needed delivering.

So, the officers decided to do the job themselves.

They said on Twitter they hope to get the flowers to their destinations on time and wished everyone a happy Mother's Day.

