Society

How some will choose to spend Mother's Day during pandemic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mother's Day is going to look different for families across southeast Texas. Some might stay inside, instead of celebrating at their favorite restaurants. Others might forgo a large family gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eyewitness News caught up with four Houston mothers. Ashley Black, Meagan Clanahan, Ann Herlocher and Kinsey Wall, who said they'll be ready to enjoy some rest and relaxation on Sunday.

Clanahan said she won't be seeing her own mother, who lives in Dallas, in order to protect her health.

"Typically we see each other every couple of months or so," said Clanahan. "This has just made the distance feel that much more difficult. We don't have any plans at this time to see my mom. She's in great shape and beautiful but she's over 70. We can't take that risk. The same with my mother-in-law."

Dr. Umair Shah leads Harris County Public Health. He said people should stick to virtual celebrations with their mothers, especially if they are over 65 years of age or have existing health concerns.

He said if you must visit this Sunday, everyone should wear cloth coverings over their face and keep six feet apart.

"Stay emotionally connected," said Dr. Shah. "Stay spiritually connected but physically apart."

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsocial distancingcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicmother's daycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral services for fallen HPD Officer Jason Knox
Father of fallen HPD officer recounts son's personality, life
Cool front to bring great weather for Mom
Man wanted in death of Michigan security guard caught in Houston
HISD holds another 25 food distribution events
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Music exec Andre Harrell dies at 59
Show More
Drugs found labeled as "coronavirus" in million dollar bust
Man shot at gas station while filling up tank
Here are some discounts on food if you're a healthcare worker
Galveston closes vehicle beach entries for the weekend
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from coronavirus at 75
More TOP STORIES News