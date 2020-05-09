How some will choose to spend Mother's Day during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mother's Day is going to look different for families across southeast Texas. Some might stay inside, instead of celebrating at their favorite restaurants. Others might forgo a large family gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Eyewitness News caught up with four Houston mothers. Ashley Black, Meagan Clanahan, Ann Herlocher and Kinsey Wall, who said they'll be ready to enjoy some rest and relaxation on Sunday.Clanahan said she won't be seeing her own mother, who lives in Dallas, in order to protect her health."Typically we see each other every couple of months or so," said Clanahan. "This has just made the distance feel that much more difficult. We don't have any plans at this time to see my mom. She's in great shape and beautiful but she's over 70. We can't take that risk. The same with my mother-in-law."Dr. Umair Shah leads Harris County Public Health. He said people should stick to virtual celebrations with their mothers, especially if they are over 65 years of age or have existing health concerns.He said if you must visit this Sunday, everyone should wear cloth coverings over their face and keep six feet apart."Stay emotionally connected," said Dr. Shah. "Stay spiritually connected but physically apart."