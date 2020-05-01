Society

Mother's Day celebrations will look different during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even though restaurants are allowed to open at 25 percent capacity, it could be tough to score a reservation this Mother's Day.

Since shipping times for gifts may be delayed due to COVID-19, it's time to turn local.

If mom likes jewelry and likes giving back, check out this 'Mama' Gold Letter Necklace from local designer Christina Greene. The necklace is $45, and 20 percent of sales go to the nonprofit World of Children. Christina Greene also has $9 DIY jewelry kits for the kids.

Local chocolatier, Cacao and Cardamom, offers virtual chocolate classes and they have curbside pickup. For a fun activity with mom, you can give her a fancy chocolate high heel you can decorate at home for $45.

"Here at Cacao and Cardamom, we put together your own chocolate high heel design kit, so you can have some fun interaction with your mom designing your own high heel," Cacao and Cardamom owner Annie Rupani told us.

Sending flowers to mom could be a challenge due to supply chain issues. But one local florist promises to deliver on short notice. Here in Houston, Lexis Florist promises to deliver orders placed as late as next Saturday, the day before Mother's Day, and they have a 40-mile delivery radius. Lexis is hiring more drivers just for Mother's Day deliveries.

And since you can't or may not want to go out to eat, treat mom to breakfast in bed. State Fare is offering a DIY pancake kit for $8.32 and a bloody mary kit for $35.

