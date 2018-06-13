ANTI-BULLYING

Mothers in Wisconsin call on city to punish parents of bullies

JANESVILLE, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
Frustrated mothers are calling on the city to punish the parents of bullies in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Hundreds of people signed a petition calling for an anti-bullying city ordinance to fine parents of bullies.

Under the ordinance, police would issue a warning to the bully's parents after the first incident is reported. If it happens again, parents would get a fine.

The call for action comes weeks after a 12-year-old girl took her own life.

"I can't even close my eyes without seeing her. She said, 'I love you mom and I just want you to be happy,'" the girl's mother said.

Police have given out several warnings but no fines.

The draft of the ordinance is still in its early stages and is expected to go to the council next month.
