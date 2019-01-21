Mother's boyfriend wanted in death of 7-year-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the suspicious death of a Newark child.

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a child Monday morning.

Authorities say a 7-year-old boy, identified by the family as Ayden Brown, was found unresponsive inside a home in Newark, New Jersey.

Police had responded to a call of a sick or injured person around 8 a.m.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The circumstances of his death are unknown at this time.

"He's a 7-year-old kid," the victim's cousin, Sonia Monroe, said. "He's bubbly, full of life, full of energy. He's a great kid. He's a great kid. A great kid."

Newark police are reportedly looking for the mother's boyfriend, who they say left the scene in a blue 2012 Nissan Altima.

"Turn yourself in," Monroe said. "It's not fair. It's not fair to the parents. It's not fair to the mother. It's just not fair that he had to suffer. He suffered. They hurt him. That's my cousin. They killed him."

The incident remains under investigation.

"Ayden was a healthy young man, Ayden was a good little boy," the victim's great aunt, Judy Ingram, said. "You take a life, yours is going to be taken too. He didn't have to do my great nephew like that. So he will be punished."

No arrests have been made, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

"It's shocking that it happened on this block," neighbor Victoria Knight said. "Our community is real quiet, you know? We don't have no problems. Everybody looks out for the other one."

Newark Police Director Anthony Ambrose is urging anyone with information about any criminal or suspicious activity to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
Teen robbery suspect wanted in murder of his own friend
Saints fans begin petition to rematch game after blown call
Man gets locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after they closed
Phone thief allegedly uses LetGo app to lure victim
Katy leader wants to limit 'golden parachute' for superintendents
Houston Astros set to kick off 2019 Caravan tour
Research finds house plants protect from the flu
Show More
Pope Francis launches prayer app
Family mourns man killed in disabled vehicle wreck
Flames shooting from Chuy's restaurant roof: witness
Rockets to trade Carmelo Anthony to Chicago, sources say
How to help Houston's furloughed federal workers
More News