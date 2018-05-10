Mother reportedly witnessed fatal shooting between sons arguing over gun

EMBED </>More Videos

According to authorities, a dispute between the brothers began over a gun. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a fatal northwest Houston shooting began over a gun dispute in front of their mother.


Police say they received a call at about 8:30 p.m. in regards to a disturbance between family members at the 3200 block of West Little York.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say a fatal northwest Houston shooting began over a gun dispute.



Upon arrival, officers found one man dead.

A second man, who was shot in the face, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to authorities, the dispute between the brothers began over a gun.

During the fight, the gun was fired and both brothers were shot.

The incident remains under investigation, and the district attorney's office will determine if the charges will be filed against the surviving brother.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingman shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News