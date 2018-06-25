New Jersey mother who choked newborn baby to death sentenced to 8 years in prison

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
A woman was sentenced to eight years in prison for the death of her newborn daughter.

Officials said Jade Fanz, 21, pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter by choking her newborn daughter until she was deceased.

The crime came to light, according to authorities, when she visited a hospital for treatment of an apparent medical complication related to the birth.

The body of the newborn was found on February 27, 2016, on the property of her family's home.

Officials said Fanz has been held in jail since then.

She was originally charged with murder and other counts, but pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on April 11, 2018.

Under terms of a plea, officials said Fanz must serve 85 percent of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.
