Mother wanted for leaving children in home alone for days without food

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Lily Martinez, 28, is facing a felony charge after being accused of child abandonment. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

The children are ages 10, 6 and 2 and had allegedly been left alone at a home for more than a day.

Deputies went to interview Martinez's live-in boyfriend. He told them he had been absent from the home since around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 and he thought that Martinez was at home when he left, according to court documents.

Authorities searched Martinez's residence and found there was no food and all the cupboards in the kitchen were empty.

Feces were found in the hallway and were tracked into a bedroom, according to court documents.

Martinez has a criminal history that includes drug charges, per court records.
