The mother of a Northwestern University basketball player who committed suicide two years ago filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the university's chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.Sophomore Jordan Hankins was an Alpha Kappa Alpha pledge and subjected to hazing that caused her severe anxiety and depression, according to the 50-page complaint.As a result of the hazing, Hankins hanged herself in her dorm room on Jan. 9, 2017, the lawsuit alleges.The family's attorney said:Northwestern University is not named in the complaint, but Hankins' death is one of a string of suicides of students on campus -- nine since 2013, four of which happened in 2018.In a statement, the university said: "Northwestern remains deeply saddened by the death of Jordan Hankins two years ago, and we continue to send our kindest thoughts and condolences to her friends and family. We are aware of a lawsuit that was recently filed in federal court regarding her death. Northwestern University is not a named party in this lawsuit. The sorority involved has been and continues to be suspended from the University. Because this is a matter now in litigation, the University is not commenting further on the lawsuit."The sorority did not immediately return requests for comment.