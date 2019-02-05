EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3281902" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman chases down purse snatching suspect in southwest Houston

A poster and a marker was all it took for Lillian Jones to stand up and speak out."We cannot allow this to happen," said Jones." It's just her being a good mom, not only of me, but of the community and warning others."Her daughter, Mercedes Landry, 23, was the victim of a "slider" who took her purse Sunday. She was putting air on her passenger side tire at a gas station off of 59 south and Buffalo Speedway."I was kind of in a state of shock," she said.Landry said she noticed a car extremely close to hers and then she saw it speed off."I opened up the door, saw that my purse was gone and my driver's door was open," she said.Her mother was angry and wanting to warn others."I made the sign myself," said Jones. "If everyone is aware, we can watch out for each other."They filed a police report and authorities are looking for the man who not only got away with her expensive purse, but also her passport, driver's license, social security card, and her birth certificate, which she happened to have in her Louis Vuitton bag at the time."Be aware of your surroundings, if you feel someone is watching you chances are they are," she said.Landry hopes her situation reminds others to always lock their car.