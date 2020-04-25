Son accused of shooting his mother to death in SE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after an argument with her son early Saturday morning in southeast Harris County, according to deputies.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. at a home in the 10100 block of Sagedale Drive.

A 37-year-old woman was reportedly shot several times by her 20-year-old son, according to Harris County deputies.

The two got into an argument and the woman's son got a gun out of a car and opened fire, investigators said.

The mother and son lived with the mother's parents, who are in their 90s and were home at the time.

The 20-year-old was being questioned by investigators. Details of the shooting will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed against the man.

