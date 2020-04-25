HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after an argument with her son early Saturday morning in southeast Harris County, according to deputies.
It happened around 12:20 a.m. at a home in the 10100 block of Sagedale Drive.
A 37-year-old woman was reportedly shot several times by her 20-year-old son, according to Harris County deputies.
The two got into an argument and the woman's son got a gun out of a car and opened fire, investigators said.
The mother and son lived with the mother's parents, who are in their 90s and were home at the time.
The 20-year-old was being questioned by investigators. Details of the shooting will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed against the man.
Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Son accused of shooting his mother to death in SE Harris County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News