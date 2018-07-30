Mother searching for suspect after son shot and paralyzed in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston mother is searching for answers after a shooting left her son paralyzed on July 16.

"Maybe they think it's just another black boy who has just been gunned down in the streets, and it will handle itself," said Shomma Tolbert. "But this young man has a future. He has a family."

Tolbert's son, William Allen, was shot four times in northwest Harris County while visiting his grandmother in the Inwood Groove apartments.

Deputies charged 28-year-old Terry Jones with aggravated assault. He's still on the run.

Tolbert told Eyewitness News that she's talking to witnesses and attempting to further her son's investigation herself.

"They are still seeing the shooter driving around the same area, up and down the same road where my son was gunned down at," Tolbert said explained.
