Mother hopes to meet good Samaritans who helped daughter during crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mother wants to meet her daughter's caretakers and thank them for their kindness.Elizabeth Hernandez said the strangers did what so many people would not do these days. She told ABC13 they witnessed a woman in trouble and tried to help her."They're my angels," Hernandez said. "I want to give them a hug and thank them."Hernandez said her daughter, Francesca Ann Villa, suffered a medical incident just moments after getting into her car on Nov. 22.Villa suffered a massive heart attack, triggered by an aneurysm.The mother said good Samaritans saw Villa collide with another vehicle in a parking lot near Wilcrest Green Drive and Walnut Bend Lane, and immediately stopped to help.The good Samaritans forced their way into the locked car and waited for paramedics to arrive to the scene.Sadly, Villa passed away on Thanksgiving Day."I want to say 'Thank you. I love you for what you did,'" Hernandez said.She's hopeful someone will see this story and connect her with the kind souls.