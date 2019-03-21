Crime & Safety

Mother of Rhogena Nicholas wants her daughter's name cleared after botched drug raid

EMBED <>More Videos

Family of woman killed in botched drug raid wants her name cleared

By
"I want her name cleared," says Jo Ann Nicholas.

That simple request has haunted the 83-year-old since her daughter Rhogena Nicholas and son-in-law Dennis Tuttle were killed in a botched drug raid on January 28.

Jo Ann Nicholas and her son John spoke to ABC13 Eyewitness News from her small home in Natchitoches, Louisiana. It is the first television interview they have given since raid made national news.

"There are good and bad officers in every department," said the elder Nicholas, who believes the officers involved need to be charged criminally.

Rhogena and her mother talked multiple times a day. On January 28, Rhogena texted her mother a prayer in the morning. In the afternoon, around 4:15, she and her mother talked one last time. It was about buying groceries and the expected cold weather in Louisiana. They hung up thinking they would talk the next day.

An hour later, Rhogena and her husband would be dead. Her mother and brother found out the following morning, when police officers from Louisiana visited their homes.

Eyewitness News Reporter Miya Shay will have a full report on the Nicholas family interviews, only on ABC13 at 6 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid



EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Sylvester Turner discusses next moves in botched HPD drug raid investigation




SEE MORE:

HPD announces end to no-knock warrants during heated meeting on deadly raid, police chief says

HPD WARRANT: Informant didn't buy drugs from suspects killed in police shootout

HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now

What we know about husband and wife killed in Houston officer-involved shooting

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustonhouston police departmentofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingwoman killedraid
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shelter-in-place lifted in Deer Park and Galena Park
What is the highly flammable chemical benzene?
Very light winds helping to hold benzene in place from ITC
ITC opens compensation claims for fire
Officials open hotline in wake of elevated benzene levels at ITC
FREE TUITION: UHD grant covers costs for low-income freshmen
Purse snatchers target women shopping at Baybrook Mall
Show More
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
Jimmy Carter set to become longest living U.S. president of all time
Unlimited food and wine festival coming to Houston
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
More TOP STORIES News