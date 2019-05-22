Mother of woman found dead in southwest Houston claims boyfriend stabbed her 11 times

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother is left heartbroken and in search of answers after her daughter and mother of four children was found stabbed to death last week."I was distraught," said Patricia Nicklos. "That was my baby girl."Nicklos' 40-year-old daughter, identified by family as Tiffany Uzor, was found dead May 14 in her southwest Houston home after police received a 911 call about a stabbing."I see this on TV, I couldn't believe it happened to me in real life," said Nicklos.Nicklos is pressing for answers from 45-year-old Frederick Lewis, the man authorities believe brutally stabbed Uzor."Why you so mad?," said Nicklos. "Was her life not worth nothing? She was worth a lot to me."Nicklos told ABC13 Eyewitness News Lewis was her daughter's new boyfriend, and they recently had an argument, so Uzor chose to stay at her home."We know she fought because we can tell by the way the house was that she fought, because there was blood everywhere," said Nicklos.Investigators initially said someone had called 911, reported the crime, then hung up. Her family claims Uzor was stabbed 11 times."He needs to get whatever he deserve," said Nicklos.ABC13 Eyewitness News has learned Lewis was arrested in 2011 for assaulting and causing bodily injury to a family member.Police said when officers arrived at the home in the 8300 block of Quail Shot Drive, there were no signs of forced entry into the home. But, police said there was evidence of a struggle, as well as two broken steak knives in the home.At the moment, the family hasn't planned any funeral arrangements because they said they can't afford it."We're going to start raising some money to bury her," said Nicklos. "I don't have that much money."