Family members have identified the woman found dead inside a truck in southeast Houston.Maria Marquez Santiago was found dead along La Porte Road near Lawndale Street and the East Loop Wednesday morning.Authorities said her vehicle was parked just off side of the road in a grassy area near some bushes.Detectives say the woman was dead on the passenger side of the vehicle. They can't tell yet if she had any signs of trauma, so it's unclear exactly how she died.Officials say the truck does not appear to be damaged.Family members told Eyewitness News that Santiago is a mother of three.The family owns a granite business, where Santiago was working at a home under construction in Pearland before her death.Family members said they got worried after not hearing from Marquez for a few hours, and decided to stop by the home under construction to check on her.When the family couldn't find Santiago they filed a missing person's report, and tracked her cellphone to an apartment complex near the location where her vehicle was found.Authorities have found surveillance video from a nearby business, and are searching for more details.