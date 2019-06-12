Mother kills 3-year-old son in 'unfortunate accident': Police

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by his mother's SUV in west Houston in an "unfortunate accident," according to police.

Officers were called to The Westchase Grand Apartments on Richmond Avenue near Wilcrest Drive just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Houston police said the child's mother was backing up her vehicle when she hit her son.

"The 3-year-old child ran behind her vehicle as she backed out of her parking spot," explained HPD's Lt. Thurston Roberson.

Bystanders alerted the mother to what happened. The child was taken to the hospital where he died.

Roberson said the mother did not appear to be impaired. An investigation will determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.


Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild deathpedestrian killedchild killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News