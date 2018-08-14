The Houston Police Department is looking for the people responsible for shooting a car more than 40 times, killing a young mother.Jade Walker, 25, was shot in the head Saturday evening while she was driving her car with the windows rolled down.Walker's boyfriend told Eyewitness News that they were near his mother's house on Oakside Drive when someone started shooting.He told police that he did not recognize the people who shot at their vehicle."It seems like somebody had it out for her. Just the way it was done," Walker's mother, Nicole Thomas, said. "I don't understand why someone would do this."Thomas says she has no idea why her daughter would have been targeted because she's a loving mother of a 4-year-old girl. Thomas described her daughter as someone with a bright spirit and beautiful laugh."I just pray that God will touch their heart," Thomas said. "I want them to come forward, turn themselves in, because she was loved."Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.