Mayor Sylvester Turner is taking a stance on gun violence.After the Parkland shooting, he announced plans to form a commission.On Wednesday, we learned who is part of the mayor's Commission Against Gun Violence, which consists of 37 members in law enforcement, students, educators and victims.Kendra Willis is one of those members."The fact that I get to help other people and maybe stop somebody from shooting somebody else," said Kendra Willis.Willis brings a lot to the table. She's a parent and a substitute teacher."You get a chance to talk to these kids and they listen," Willis said.She's also a shooting victim. She took us back to where she was shot 14 years ago at an apartment complex in east Houston. Willis had gone to get her 6-month-old daughter milk and returned home."Just out of the blue, gun shots from nowhere," Willis said.Willis was struck by a stray bullet."I instantly was paralyzed, as soon as I hit the ground and couldn't move," she said.Willis said all she could think about was her 6-month-old baby."I didn't want to leave my daughter, so that was my biggest fear," she said.After three months in the hospital, she returned home in a wheelchair and that only drove her to do more."I really feel like it gave me purpose. It kind of put a rod in my back you know, just making me want to go, especially in spite of my daughter," said Willis.She was Ms. Wheelchair Texas last year. She's an advocate for people with disabilities.She also works to fight bullying and she's a survivor."I think seeing a real-life example of what carelessness with guns can do, I think that will bring a reality to some of the things," she said.