Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' man accused of killing mother-in-law in NW Harris Co.

on foot. An active search is underway. HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are enroute. #hounews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 12, 2021

Update to shooting on Loyola: a female advised she and her husband had been having marital difficulties. Last night, the wife returned home and she and the children were held at gunpoint by the husband. The wife was able to make contact with her mother who responded to the home. https://t.co/AdtISNkSHh — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 12, 2021

In reference to the shooting on Loyola, active search is on-going. The suspected shooter is described as a Hispanic male, early 30’s, approximately 5’8”, 200 pounds. He fled on foot wearing a Dallas Cowboy shirt & shorts. He’s considered to be armed and dangerous. https://t.co/AdtISNkSHh — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 12, 2021

Crews respond to a shooting in the 11300 block of Loyola Dr. Thursday night in Cypress. @cyfairfd EMS pronounced an adult female deceased on-scene. @Pct4Constable and @HCSOTexas are on-scene investigating.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ @cyfairfd #hounews pic.twitter.com/0VgSJMytoL — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) March 12, 2021

HAPPENING NOW: SHOOTING SCENE



Heavy police presence in the 11300 block of Loyola Drive.



Constable Deputies are on scene investigating a shooting.



Please avoid the area.



Investigation on scene continues. pic.twitter.com/uwyQU2hHmn — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 12, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say an armed man is on the run in northwest Harris County after he shot and killed his mother-in-law.The shooting happened Thursday just before 9 p.m. on Loyola Drive near Huffmeister.Harris County sheriff's deputies say the suspect is 32-year-old Gregario Gaitan.The incident started with a fight between Gaitan and his wife at their home, according to deputies. The couple had reportedly been having marital problems.Deputies say the couple's three young kids were home at the time of the shooting.According to deputies, the wife called her mom, saying she and her kids were being held at gunpoint by Gaitan.That's when her mom drove over to their home in the Bon-Air neighborhood.When Gaitan's mother-in-law arrived, she started banging on the garage door, calling for him to release her daughter and grandchildren.That's when deputies say Gaitan came out and shot her several times in the driveway, ultimately killing her.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that Gaitan is a Hispanic male, approximately 5'8", 200 pounds. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys shirt and shorts when he fled from the scene on foot.He's considered to be armed and dangerous, according to Gonzalez."[If] anyone sees him, you hear a dog bark, you hear something strange outside your door, in your backyard, please call us and let us know," Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said. "It's very probable he's still in this neighborhood."Gaitan's wife and three kids were able to escape through a back door.He is facing a capital murder charge.Deputies ask anyone with information on Gaitan's whereabouts to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.