Woman shot and allegedly killed by son-in-law in Cypress identified

Investigators are searching for Gregorio Gaytan, 32. He is a suspect in Thursday night's slaying of a woman in the 11300 block of Loyola Dr. in Cypress. If you have information, please call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS or our Homicide Division at 713-274-9100. #hounews pic.twitter.com/PiYACBgM2w