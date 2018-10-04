Mother in custody after 1-year-old girl found dead and twin brother critically hurt

QUEENS, New York --
A 1-year-old girl is dead and her twin brother is in critical condition after police were called to their Queens home.

Authorities responding to a 911 call arrived at a basement apartment on Ashby Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.


Inside they found five children, including an unconscious 1-year-old girl with severe trauma. Elaina Torabi was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine her cause of death.

Her twin brother was found with trauma to his pelvis and ribs, as well as lacerations on his body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Three other sisters, all under the age of 10, were also in the apartment, but did not appear injured.


Their 33-year-old mother was taken into custody. No charges were immediately filed.

Detectives are investigating possible child neglect at the hands of the mother, who lives in the basement apartment with five children.
