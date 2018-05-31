EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3536488" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police say they are looking for the parents of two boys who were found wandering alone at an apartment complex.

Police are questioning the mother of two young children found wandering alone in the heat.The two- and three-year-old were found wandering the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon.The boys' mother claims her children were in the care of their grandmother.The children are now with other relatives.Houston police say this is still an active investigation and they have not yet questioned the boys' grandmother.