HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are questioning the mother of two young children found wandering alone in the heat.
The two- and three-year-old were found wandering the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon.
The boys' mother claims her children were in the care of their grandmother.
The children are now with other relatives.
Houston police say this is still an active investigation and they have not yet questioned the boys' grandmother.
2 young boys found wandering alone at apartment complex