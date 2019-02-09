Mother charged with murder of missing 23-month-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother charged with murder of missing toddler in Bridgeton, NJ. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 9, 2019.

BRIDGETON, New Jersey --
Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey have located the body of a missing 23-month-old boy, and his mother is accused of killing him.

Daniel Griner Jr. was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Friday by his mother, 24-year-old Nakira M. Griner, who said that the toddler had been abducted.

At approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, the child's remains were found in the yard of 21 Woodland Drive, the home of Nakira Griner.

Upon further investigation, Griner was charged with First Degree Murder, Second Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Second Degree Desecration of Human Remains, and Fourth Degree Tampering with Evidence.

No additional arrests are expected at this time.

The case remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenu.s. & worldmother chargedtoddlerbaby deathNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thieves swipe suitcase and $700 from car parked in driveway
2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault
Armed robber with 'very large nose' targets dry cleaner twice
Heartwarming video shows men helping elderly woman into van
What was found in home after deadly drug raid: HPD warrant
Trio wanted for allegedly abusing their dogs
'50 Shades' suburban home listing includes an adult den
VIDEO: Lost sea otter baby reunites with mother
Show More
VIDEO: Woman struck in hit-and-run while walking with driver's ex
H-E-B to open Third Ward's first new grocery in 3 decades
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Nation's largest fruit tree sale coming is here
More News