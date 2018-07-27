Mother charged with murder after 2-year-old starved to death

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
A Georgia mother is in jail after authorities say she starved her 2-year-old daughter to death.

Police arrested Devin Moon, 29, on Wednesday night after medical examiners determined the child died from malnutrition.

Investigators say Moon called 911 and told authorities that her daughter was unresponsive.

Police told WGCL that the young girl was just a few weeks away from her third birthday.

Detectives said Moon told them that Reygan was born with medical issues that prevented her from gaining weight.

Officer say she was so malnourished that she weighed 14 pounds.
