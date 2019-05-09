Mother charged in NE Harris Co. crash that injured 5 unrestrained children

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother has been charged following a deadly single-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County.

Elisa Gutierrez is charged with four counts of injury to a child, according to court documents.

On March 9, the driver of an SUV crashed into a concrete wall in the 14700 block of Woodforest Blvd.

Deputies say the SUV veered off the road and slammed into a bridge. The driver, Carmen Lopez, was killed, and a 7-month-old child was airlifted to the hospital in stable condition.

Gutierrez and her four children, who also sustained injuries, were passengers in the vehicle. Deputies say no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

Documents also say Gutierrez's 1-year-old daughter was riding in her lap during the crash and suffered serious internal injuries.
