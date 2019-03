TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother of three is in jail after being accused of crashing into two cars at two locations, with a police chase in between.Tomball police say 30-year-old Margretta Green was speeding, with her children and her father riding in her car.According to investigators, she struck a vehicle, leading to a police chase."Her car started smoking, and two witnesses ran up to try to pull the passengers out of the car," said Lt. Brandon Patin of Tomball police. "She assaulted them, and then took one of their vehicles and took off from the scene."The children and her father were taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.Police say Green struck another vehicle at Hufsmith-Korhville Road. Green got out of the truck, and rather than running away, advanced toward police.She put her hands up and pointed her fingers as if she had a gun, according to police."Officers immediately noticed she had nothing in her hands. One officer pulled out a Taser, and she immediately got on the ground and was taken into custody without further incident," Patin said.Green is said to have shown no signs of alcohol impairment. She was arrested for injury of a child and theft of a motor vehicle.